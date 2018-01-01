Jessica Alba welcomes baby son – see first photo and find out the name The actress and her husband Cash Warren are now the proud parents of three

Congratulations Jessica Alba and Cash Warren on the birth of your baby boy! The celebrity couple welcomed their third baby on New Year's Eve, with the actress announcing the happy news on her Instagram account on Monday. Taking to the photo sharing site, Jessica posted the first photo of her little boy, revealing that they had named him Hayes Alba Warren. The newborn was pictured lying in his sleeping basket, sporting a full head of dark hair, and dressed in a white and navy baby-grow. "Hayes Alba Warren 12/31/17 Best gift to ring in the New Year!! Cash and I feel so blessed. Haven and Honor are already obsessed with their new baby bro. #familyof5," the proud mum captioned the post.

Fans were quick to send their well-wishes shortly after Hayes' birth was announced. "So sweet! Congratulations!" one user wrote, while another said: "Just gorgeous." A third added: "Congratulations !!! What a gift !!! The best of all !!!! Have a sweet and beautiful year 2018 for you and your beautiful family."

STORY: Jessica Alba's ultra-chic baby shower - all the photos!

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's first baby son is called Hayes

Hayes joins big sisters Honor Marie, nine, and Haven Garner, six, who by the sounds of it are already enjoying taking care of their baby brother. They even helped their mum reveal the gender of their new sibling in October, featuring in a fun video showing the trio opening up a giant box filled with bright blue balloons and confetti, later jumping for joy. The lifestyle guru captioned the snap: "@cash_warren and I couldn’t be more thrilled to announce... #officiallyoutnumbered #babyboy#cantwaittospoilhim #hugsandkissesforlife#soontobemamaofthree."

Big sisters Honor and Haven are said to be "already obsessed" with their brother

The 36-year-old previously revealed that she and Cash were struggling to think of a name as it has to follow certain rules. "My husband's name is Cash so our kids had to have unusual names that also were words and for some reason we chose 'H' so it needs to be single or double syllable, it has to be an 'H' and it also has to a word". She then clarified: "And it can't be too weird, a little usual but… what if they want to be a nurse?"