Sibling love! Abbey Clancy shares sweet photo of her newborn son with his big sister

Aw, this photo is just the cutest! Abbey Clancy has shared an adorable photograph of her newborn son Johnny with his big sister Sophia Ruby, age six. The star posted the snap on her Instagram page, after announcing her baby boy's arrival with husband Peter Crouch. Beside the black-and-white photo, Abbey, 31, wrote: "Blessed."

The picture shows her oldest daughter Sophia having a cuddle with her new little brother. The pair look so sweet with their eyes closed as they enjoyed the tender moment. Abbey and Peter also have another daughter, Liberty Rose, aged two.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Abbey Clancy

Abbey's fans loved the personal photo, with many commenting on the special bond between the siblings. One wrote: "What a big sister Sophia will be to Johnny. This photo melts my ❤." A second follower said: "Like this so much!!!!! Gorgeous family." While one fan commented: "Ohh he's so beautiful." There were messages from Abbey's famous friends too, with Kimberley Wyatt writing: "Powerful love that! Xx," and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley saying, "Congrats beauty. Well done!!"

Abbey and Peter have welcomed their third child

Abbey and Peter welcomed little Johnny into the world on 3 January. Abbey confirmed the happy news on her Instagram account, sharing an adorable black-and-white of her tiny newborn son. "Baby Johnny Crouch born 3/1/18 7lb2 5.15pm. So in love with our baby boy happy healthy and beautiful xx," she wrote.

The star was quickly inundated with comments from followers offering their congratulations, including former Strictly star Daisy Lowe, who wrote: "Congratulations to you and yours, what a sweetie!"

News of Abbey's third pregnancy was revealed back in June. In a recent interview with HELLO! Online, she opened up about her impending arrival, and revealed she had been struggling with morning sickness. "I've actually been feeling a bit sick with this one," the Britain's Next Top Model host confided. "I actually found out that I was pregnant during the last two episodes of filming – so it didn't affect my work, in fact everyone was helpful."