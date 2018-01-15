Cat Deeley shows off growing baby bump after revealing pregnancy The 41-year-old presenter has a son Milo with husband Patrick Kielty

Cat Deeley was the picture of health as she made a high-profile outing in LA, just hours after announcing she is pregnant with her second baby. The 41-year-old presenter, who has a son Milo with her husband Patrick Kielty, revealed a hint of her baby bump in a chic black mini dress. The classic number skimmed her thighs, showing off her slightly protruding middle and long, toned legs.

Her outing at the press launch of This Time Next Year came just hours after she revealed her exciting baby news. Taking to Twitter, Cat posted: "Over-the-moon to share that Milo is going to be a big brother! Can't wait to be a family of four in the spring. We're all so excited." Friends were quick to congratulate the star, with Modern Family actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson saying: "Omg! Cat! Congrats!!!!" Actress Gaby Diaz added: "CAT!!! Congratulations!!!"

Cat showed a hint of her baby bump

Cat has been concealing her baby bump in recent weeks, wrapping up in big winter coats and loose-fitting jumpers. The Los Angeles resident spent the Christmas break back in the UK with her family, and shared some adorable family snaps. The English beauty, who rarely posts photos of her one-year-old son on social media, took to Instagram to post the cutest photo with her little boy. The pair were enjoying a walk in the park on New Year's Eve. A week later, she uploaded another park photo of Milo and his granddad walking in Sutton Four Oaks.

The TV star showed off her growing bump back in November

Cat's hosting duties on This Time Next Year seem particularly apt. In a year's time, she will be the proud mum to a second child, while her son Milo will turn three on 19 January 2019. Cat will also have celebrated her sixth wedding anniversary with comedian husband Patrick. The couple tied the knot in September 2012 in Rome after dating for a few years.

