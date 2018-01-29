Alex Jones reveals exciting news with help from her baby son Ted! Alex Jones described writing her new book and raising a baby as 'an epic journey'

Alex Jones has debuted the cover of her upcoming baby book, Winging It!: Parenting in the Middle of Life. The proud mum can be seen holding her baby son, Ted, on the sweet cover, which she shared on Instagram. Alongside the photo, she wrote: "So here it is. After a lot of blood, sweat and tears, my book had gone to print and I can finally reveal the cover… What a year it's been."

Alex shared a snap of her book cover

The 40-year-old continued: "An epic journey of guessing how to raise a baby whilst writing and editing my first book. I couldn't have done it without your support and stories so thank you from the bottom of my heart. It's undoubtably been the best year but so bloody hard at times and so this book is a very honest account of the last 18 months. The highs, lows and everything in between. (I'm worried now that it's a bit too close to the knuckle but hey ho, what’s done is done.) I hope it will be helpful for all you parents-to-be and a good old laugh along tool for readers who are already in the same boat! Winging It! is making its way out into the world on April 5th (oh god!!) and you can pre-order it now. Looking forward to hearing what you all think."

