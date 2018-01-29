Danny Jones and wife Georgia enjoy day out with baby Cooper The couple announced the news of their baby son's birth to HELLO! on 27 January

Danny Jones and his wife Georgia became first-time parents on 27 January following the arrival of their baby son Cooper Alf Jones. On Monday, the family-of-three enjoyed a trip out together, with Danny posting a short video of their walk on Instagram Stories. In the footage, Georgia is all smiles as she pushes two-day-old Cooper in his pram, dressed in a stylish black jacket, black and white stripe T-shirt and jeans. The couple spoke exclusively to HELLO! following Cooper's arrival on Saturday, with Danny saying: "He's ace, so adorable and we can't stop staring at him." The proud new parents also shared a sweet close-up photo of little Cooper's foot with HELLO!.

Danny Jones shared a video on Instagram Stories of baby Cooper's outing

Both Danny and Georgia also shared the news of Cooper's birth with their followers on their respective Instagram accounts, receiving plenty of well wishes from fans and their celebrity friends. Danny wrote: "So overwhelmed with love, welcome to the earth Cooper Alf Jones born today 1.36am." The star's former McFly bandmate Harry Judd was among the first to congratulate his friends, posting a series of blue love heart emojis in the comments section. Danny's wife Izzy added: "And just like that the world feels brighter with Cooper in it!" Georgia, meanwhile, wrote: "Words can’t describe the love we have for this tiny little human. So so happy to announce the arrival of our Gorgeous little Cooper Alf Jones - 1:36am - 27th Jan - 7lb 15oz #ourworld #babyboy #babycooper #love#mummy #daddy."

Danny and Georgia welcomed Cooper on 27 January

Back in July, the singer and the former Miss England winner announced their pregnancy in an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! The couple revealed that their baby was due on 18 January, with Danny adding: "I think we're having a boy. I'm going to be a mess at the birth – when I find out if we have a son or a daughter, when I meet him or her. I'd love to know but we've decided we want to have that big surprise."