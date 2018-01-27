Loading the player...

McFly's Danny Jones and wife Georgia welcome first baby! Find out the gender The couple, both 31, announced their news to HELLO!

Congratulations are in order for Danny Jones and his wife Georgia! The couple have welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Cooper Alf Jones. The newborn was born on 27th January 2018 at 1.36am and weighed 7lb 15. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! after the birth, McFly singer Danny said: "He's ace, so adorable and we can't stop staring at him." The proud new parents also shared a sweet close-up photo of little Cooper's foot with HELLO!

Danny and Georgia welcomed baby boy Cooper Alf Jones

Back in July, the singer and the former Miss England winner announced their pregnancy in an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! The couple revealed that their baby was due on 18 January, with Danny adding: "I think we're having a boy. I'm going to be a mess at the birth – when I find out if we have a son or a daughter, when I meet him or her. I'd love to know but we've decided we want to have that big surprise."

"They are going to need a mop for our tears in the delivery room – we are going to be so emotional," Georgia added. "Even when we walked in for the first scan I started crying. All they'd said to us was hello."

The couple, who married in August 2014, began trying for a baby at the end of 2016. "At first, we were shocked when it happened as we'd been casually trying, but so many people have such a hard graft starting a family that we didn't really expect it to happen quickly," said Danny. Georgia fell pregnant in April after five months of trying, when they were on holiday in Palm Springs. "It was a 'let's go to a festival with friends' holiday. Yeah, it's cool: it's a Coachella baby," revealed Danny.

On what kind of parents they'll be, Danny said: "I hope I am going to be a really chilled dad and have loads of patience." Georgia sweetly added: "When I see how he is with children on The Voice Kids, how amazing he is with them, he is going to be a great dad. But then I knew that already."

Catch up on all the latest celebrity baby news!