Katie Piper has opened up about her breast-feeding journey with her newborn daughter Penelope, revealing that at first it was a "struggle". The author, who welcomed her second child in December, spoke about her experience at a Tommee Tippee event, later taking to Instagram to share more details. "I started out breast-feeding exclusively," Katie told her social media followers. "Initially it was a struggle and painful until we found out P was in fact tongue tied - after she had the procedure to snip this, things became so much easier. But a few weeks down the line I began struggling again putting it down to tiredness.

"After speaking to a breast-feeding counsellor I realised I just couldn't produce enough milk to fully feed her, she gave me some great advice and reassurance that this was just a fact not a failure and I introduced formula alongside the milk I could express or directly breast-feed."

Katie spoke at a Tommee Tippee event

Katie, 34, then went on to reveal that she now relies on the Perfect Prep Day and Night machine, which she calls her "dream machine". Explaining how it works, Katie wrote: "It's been amazing, particularly at 3am when I'm a zombie. The machine makes the feed up to the correct measurements and temperature all in less than two minutes."

The doting mum, who also has a three-year-old daughter Belle with her husband Richard Sutton, added: "For me that meant no going down stairs to boil the kettle, waking the dog up and disturbing Belle – also being able to feed P straight away and not having to wait for the feed to cool down and not worrying about burning her has been life changing. Crazy as it sounds just getting those extra ten minutes sleep and not faffing around has been a god send! This is a serious dream machine, sharing the feeds with Richie has brought us closer and saved my sanity! I wish I'd know about it when I had Belle!"

The author gave birth to her second child in December

Katie introduced her adorable baby to HELLO! a few weeks after giving birth. In an exclusive photoshoot and interview, the philanthropist spoke about her "angel" daughter, who has completed her family. "Belle is such a great little helper, bringing me nappies and asking lots of questions," said Katie. "I feel completely fulfilled having our two girls and think they're enough."

