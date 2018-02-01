Star Mums Contest: Meet our celebrity panel! Find out who will help choose HELLO!'s Star Mum Contest winner

Our Star Mums Contest is here, and we're ready to find the most wonderful mum in the UK to reward her with a day of treats, an incredible makeover and a prize-giving lunch. Basically it is her chance to live like a celebrity for a day, because she deserves it! To decide on the winner, we have enlisted help from a host of celebrity mums, who are on board to find that mum who has gone above and beyond in her duties. If you know a mother who deserves recognition for everything she does, we want to hear for you – you can enter our contest here!

In our Facebook Live, our editor-in-chief Rosie Nixon joined the online team to announce the group of celebrity mums, starting with Kate Silverton, who will be presenting the award with Rosie at the lunch. She said: "On our celebrity panel this year we will have the journalist and broadcaster Kate Silverton, who you'll know from being a BBC newsreader. She's also a mum-of-two and very passionate about issues relating to motherhood."

Meet our celebrity panellists

MORE: Our favourite celebrity mums talk parenting

But it doesn't end there! Violinist and wife of Harry Judd of McFly, Izzy Judd, will also be helping out on the special day. Rosie said: "Izzy used to be a blogger at HELLO! where she talked about all kinds of issues related to motherhood… I'm thrilled to have her." Last but not least we have Anna Whitehouse, also known as the popular mummy blogger, Mother Pukka. Rosie said: "She has a big Instagram following and she blogs regularly about motherhood. She's just become a mum-of-two and she'll be joining us, so it's a really exciting line-up, lots of different women with very different experiences of motherhood, all with a large platform and all very committed and excited to see who will be entered."

ENTER: HELLO!'s Search for a Star Mum 2018

So to give an exceptional mum the chance to live like a princess for the day, check out our contest. Entries close Thursday 8 February. Good luck!