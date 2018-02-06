Jack Osbourne's baby's name is a very sweet tribute to his late son Theo Lisa sadly miscarried her son in 2013

Jack Osbourne and his wife Lisa welcomed their daughter over the weekend, and it seems the couple have sweetly paid tribute to their late son Theo by naming their little girl Minnie Theodora. Jack announced the happy news on Instagram, sharing a precious photo of his baby swaddled in a blanket. "Hey everyone meet Minnie! She's the newest member of my girls only squad. (Andy stole the "i" from inch) #girlsrule #playerscurse #happydaddy #hatchling."

The couple announced the birth on their Instagram pages

Baby Minnie was pictured lying next to a chalk board sign that revealed her name, as well as her birth date, time and weight. Doting mum Lisa posted the same image on her Instagram page, and wrote: "The final member of my little girl squad. Everyone, meet the angelic, miss Minnie."

MORE: Jack Osbourne speaks out in support of parents

Jack, 32, and Lisa, 30, are also the proud parents to daughters Pearl Clementine, five, and two-year-old Andy Rose. The couple sadly lost their son Theo in 2013. Writing on her blog at the time, the actress revealed: "Jack and I lost our baby boy last week. Having a late term miscarriage is by far the hardest thing either of us have ever had to go through. We appreciate all of your prayers and ask for privacy and respect during this time."

She continued: "It is important to stay hopeful and optimistic through life's toughest moments. We never know why things like this happen. All we can do is trust in God and know he has a plan for our lives."

MORE: Sharon Osbourne announces her retirement date

Two years after her tragic loss, Lisa paid tribute to her son on Pregnancy and Infant Loss day. In a now-deleted post showing a photo of her baby's tiny footprints, she revealed: "I would have an almost 2-year-old son now, named Theo. I never got to meet him, and this is all I have to remember him by... his tiny little footprints. It still hurts every day, and I will always love & miss him. He was a real baby, and he was mine. My heart goes out to my friends, family, and those of you I don't know that have suffered the loss of a baby. I love you all!"