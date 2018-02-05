Jack Osbourne and wife Lisa welcome third baby girl – see first photo Doting dad Jack revealed the happy news on Monday

A big congratulations to Jack Osbourne and his wife Lisa! The celebrity couple welcomed their third baby daughter on Saturday 3 February, with Jack announcing the happy news to his fans on social media on Monday. He shared a photo of their baby girl wrapped up in a blanket and pink headscarf, lying next to a chalk board sign revealing her gorgeous name – Minnie Theodora Osbourne. The sign also noted her birth time – 5.57am, and her weight – 7lb 20n. Jack wrote next to the image: "Hey everyone meet Minnie! She’s the newest member of my girls only squad. (andy stole the "i" from inch) #girlsrule #playerscurse #happydaddy#hatchling." Fans were quick to send their well wishes to the couple, with one writing: "She's beautiful. Congratulations to you and your family," while another said: "Omg adorable! Congratulations!" A third added: "Absolutely perfect."

Baby Minnie is the latest addition to the Osbourne family!

Proud aunt Kelly Osbourne also shared the photo on her Instagram account. "Congratulations to my brother @jackosbourne & his beautiful wife @lisaosbourne on the birth of #MinnieOsbourne. She is perfect in every way. It was such a beautiful experience to witness the birth of this angel. I love you both so much. #ProudAuntie," she captioned the snapshot. Lisa announced the happy news of her third pregnancy on her Instagram account in August, sharing a mirror selfie showing her posing with her baby bump on display. "Literally ate the biggest burrito ever," she joked alongside. Jack, 31, and Lisa, 30, are also parents to daughters Pearl, five, and two-year-old Andy. Last year, Jack and Lisa were asked if they hoped to welcome any more children, and said at the time that they were putting baby plans on hold. "I do want more kids," Jack told Us Magazine in May. "Lisa is kind of like, 'Let's just pump the brakes a little.' Because you know, Lisa started [cake business] Fancy Sprinkles, she's kind of very occupied."

Jack and Lisa also share daughters Pearl and Andy

Jack and Lisa, who have been married since October 2012, proudly introduced their daughter Andy in HELLO! magazine, just a month after she was born. "We feel really lucky," Jack told HELLO!. "Pearl is such an awesome kid and we can already tell that Andy's amazing. It's the weirdest thing when you already have one child, who you love so much. I look at Pearl and I think, 'How can I have this twice?'" Lisa added: "With the first, it's instant. You've created the best kid ever. The second child it's like, 'Hang on, I have an amazing kid already and I don't know you yet.' Every day Andy gets bigger, I love her more and more."

