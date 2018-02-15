Heavily pregnant Behati Prinsloo bares her baby bump as due date nears The couple are expecting another girl!

He knows the way to her heart! Adam Levine treated his heavily pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo to a bouquet of roses and a big box of chocolates on Valentine's Day, and shared a photo of his efforts on Instagram. Behati posed on the couple's bed as she bared her growing baby bump for all to see. "My maniac," Adam joked in the caption, adding a string of heart emojis.

The Victoria's Secret Angel and the Maroon 5 singer are expecting their second baby any day now. Behati, 28, confirmed her pregnancy in September, by sharing a photo of her small baby bump as she posed in a bikini. "ROUND 2…" she captioned the photograph. The news came less than a year after Behati and Adam, 38, welcomed their first child, daughter Dusty Rose.

Behati Prinsloo showed off her baby bump on Instagram

In November, Adam revealed that the couple are expecting another daughter. Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the singer said: "It is a girl. We are having another girl." On whether they will have more children, Adam said: "Probably… I want a lot. I thrive with chaos. I really, generally enjoy and love it." He added of his wife: "She was an only child, so she wants like 100 babies. But I don't know if I could do that."

Adam has gone for an edgy new look!

Adam, who married the model in 2014, went on to praise Behati as he gave fans an update on the pregnancy. "She's awesome," he said. "She's like a champion of the world. She's killing it. You would never know she's almost seven months pregnant. God bless her."

Last year, Namibian model Behati opened up about the most surprising aspect of motherhood. "I think the fact you could love a person more than you ever could," she told People. "I love Adam, and when you get married and you fall in love with someone, you think that there's no greater love than that love. And then you have a baby, and it's just next-level love."

