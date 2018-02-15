Fans defend Jacqueline Jossa's husband Dan Osborne after he shares photo kissing daughter on lips Jacqueline Jossa's husband Dan Osborne shared a sweet snap of himself with little Ella

Jacqueline Jossa's husband Dan Osborne shared a sweet snap of himself giving his young daughter, who turned three on Thursday, a kiss goodnight. However, fans leapt to his defence after someone commented calling the kiss "inappropriate". The original comment was deleted after people defended with Dan, with one writing: "Bit inappropriate??? There's always one," while another added: "I guess you never got a kiss off your dad when you was younger? Nothing inappropriate about this picture. At least she won't grow up with daddy issues." A third person wrote: "Inappropriate what is wrong with people. Please don't EVER have kids if you think this is inappropriate you weird deluded people! This is a beautiful picture of a dad and his daughter! Happy Birthday Ella."

Dan shared a sweet snap of himself with Ella

Dan, who hasn't commented on the debate, captioned the sweet snap: "Just put my little princess to bed. Can't believe she's three tomorrow! So crazy how grown up she's getting. Last night of being two! Love you so much darling." Jacqueline also shared a sweet album of photos of little Ella, with one writing: "Happy birthday my beautiful angel girl! You are so loved by everyone you know and you are the best little thing to ever happen to me my darling girl! I am so proud of the little three year old you have become and I can't wait to spend each day with you watching you grow and blossom. Mummy loves you with every inch of her heart."

READ: EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa expecting second child with husband Dan Osborne

Loading the player... The EastEnders star and Dan both shared snaps of Ella's birthday cupcakes, which were cleverly designed as Disney princesses to celebrate her special day. Jacqueline said: "Thanks so much to @j.m.cupcakes for Ella birthday cupcakes!! She loves them loads! They will go down a treat at the party," while Dan added: "Massive thank you to @j.m.cupcakes for making these amazing cakes for Ella's bday party. They look so good! Can't wait to taste 'em now."

READ: Jacqueline Jossa to become YouTube star as she unveils her new account