Katherine Jenkins' daughter is all grown up in rare photo! The little girl was the picture of cuteness on Instagram

Katherine Jenkins' little girl is growing up fast! The Welsh singer enjoyed a mother-daughter day out with Aaliyah and couldn't resist sharing a photo of her gorgeous girl. She uploaded a snap from the theatre, showing two-year-old Aaliyah, who she shares with husband Andrew Levitas, looking out to the stage. "Eagerly awaiting the start of the Peppa Pig Show! #AaliyahReign #mummydaughertime," Katherine wrote.

The opera star occasionally posts pictures of her family, but she tends to keep her daughter's face hidden from view to protect her privacy. Aaliyah was the picture of cuteness, wearing a big pink bow in her curly hair and gripping onto the railing in excitement. Fans were quick to comment on how grown up the little girl looked. "Aaliyah is certainly growing up, beautiful hair," wrote one follower, while a second commented: "She has grown so quickly. I love her hair! Have fun. Lots of love and hugs." A third posted: "Wow Aaliyah looking all grown up!"

Aaliyah is about to become a big sister!

Katherine, 37, announced her second pregnancy in November, enlisting the help of her daughter to reveal her big news. She shared a picture on Instagram of Aaliyah wearing a superhero cape. "Andrew and I are overjoyed that our family will be growing in 2018 with the addition of our second child – a baby brother for our little superhero Aaliyah!!!" she wrote.

In a recent interview with HELLO! magazine, the classical singer opened up about motherhood. "Everybody says, 'Your life will never be the same,' but I didn't expect to feel so chilled and relaxed about life. My husband and I love being parents and Aaliyah makes us so happy. She's fun, kind and affectionate – and a mummy's girl," said Katherine. On having another baby, she admitted: "It's all about timing, but I would really love to have a second child and for Aaliyah to have a sibling, to have a friend in the world."