Harry Judd's wife Izzy reflects on IVF struggle as daughter starts nursery Izzy Judd shares two children with McFly's Harry

Izzy Judd is one proud mother! The mum-of-two, who is married to McFly musician Harry Judd, took to Instagram on Monday to share her delight over her daughter Lola's first day at nursery. In a heartfelt post, the 34-year-old reflected her struggle with IVF after dropping her two-year-old daughter off nursery. Alongside a teary picture of herself, she wrote: "This is my that was a really heartbreaking nursery drop off face... little Lola was peeled off me. I know she will be absolutely fine once I leave the room!"

Izzy Judd has reflected on her struggle with IVF as her daughter started nursery

The musician welcomed her first child with Harry in 2016 after a round of IVF. "What has made me feel so emotional is that I’m sat in the local coffee shop nearby whilst I wait to collect her. It is near to where we used to live so haven't been here for so long," she added. "However it was sat in this very coffee shop that the phone went on the morning of 7th May 2015 to say that our little embryo had survived and we could go in for transfer. To think of that amazing phone call and now sitting here two years later, to think of her struggling with this new transition is just a little bit tough! Also after my previous post I think I’m just feeling a little bit sentimental!"

Izzy, who welcomed her son Kit in August, has been very open about her struggle to conceive, documenting her journey in her book, Dare to Dream: My Struggle to Become a Mum - A Story of Heartache and Hope. Second time round, Izzy revealed that she fell pregnant naturally. Discussing Lola's arrival in 2016, McFly drummer Harry exclusively told HELLO!: "You are just floating in a cloud of love. It’s amazing. Our wedding day was the best day of my life and this was a similar feeling but times ten. Being a dad just feels right. It feels quite natural. It is the best thing ever."

