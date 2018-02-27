Kim Kardashian shares first photo of baby Chicago! Chicago is Kim's third child with husband Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has shared the first official photo of her baby daughter Chicago. The proud mum took to Instagram on Monday to upload a sweet snapshot showing her cradling her six-week-old girl, with the pair both sporting the same Snapchat filter. "Baby Chicago," Kim, 37, simply captioned the image, who was liked almost six million times in nine hours. Although this is the first photo of Chicago shared on social media, she made her big debut earlier this month in her aunt Kylie Jenner's baby announcement video, following the birth of Kylie's own daughter Stormi.

Chicago is Kim's third child with her husband Kanye West. The couple are also parents to four-year-old daughter North, and two-year-old son Saint. Chicago was born via surrogate on 15 January. Announcing her arrival on social media, Kim wrote: "Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl. We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."

Kim and Kanye West pictured with their children, North and Saint

Kim carried and gave birth to her elder children, but doctors advised her not to get pregnant again because of possible medical complications. She previously suffered with both placenta accrete, where placenta remains attached to the uterine wall after childbirth, and pre-eclampsia.

At the weekend, Kim responded to a fan on Twitter who asked about baby Chicago, saying: "The sweetest! Best baby! She looks a tiny bit like North and a tiny bit like Saint but definitely her own person!"