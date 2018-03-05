﻿
Robbie Williams' daughter Teddy has the sweetest message for her parents

The five-year-old left her famous parents a thoughtful note on their bed

Hanna Fillingham

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's daughter Teddy is adorable! The thoughtful little girl left a handwritten note on her mum and dad's pillow for them to see before they went to bed, and proud mum Ayda couldn’t help but share a picture of it with her fans on social media. The note read: "You are always in my thoughts, love you. Teddy." The Loose Women panellist wrote besides the photo of it: "@robbiewilliams Teddy left this note on our bed today." The sweet gesture delighted Ayda's Loose Women friends, with Andrea McLean writing: "That's too sweet," while Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams – who share a joint Instagram account – wrote: "Awwwww."

The celebrity couple – who are also parents to three-year-old Charlton - have homes in both LA and the UK, and often post candid snippets of their family life with fans on social media, although make a conscious effort to keep their kids' faces hidden from public view in order to protect their privacy. During a previous appearance on Loose Women, the former Take That star opened up about their policy to protect their kids. He said: "We never show their faces, it's really important to us. We're really proud and we want to share absolutely everything but there's a law in this country that they can't put pictures up of kids in the papers unless you're posting their faces."

Robbie and Ayda got married in 2010

Last month, the family celebrated Robbie's 44th birthday in LA, with Ayda marking the special occasion on Instagram to share a sweet tribute to her husband. The mother-of-two posted a picture of Robbie cutting into a birthday cake in the family's kitchen, telling him that she loved him more than he loved cake. Ayda wrote: "Somebody's a little excited it's his birthday... @robbiewilliams Not only do I love you more than cake, I love you more than YOU love cake:)." Angels singer Robbie started dating Ayda in May 2006, and he proposed in November 2009. The couple tied the knot at their home in Beverly Hills on 7 August 2010 in a wedding featured exclusively in HELLO!.

