Sam Faiers' baby Rosie meets Phil and Holly during TV debut on This Morning The four-month-old appeared on the ITV daytime show with her famous mum and aunt, Billie Faiers

Sam Faiers' baby daughter Rosie is a natural in front of the camera! The adorable four-month-old made her live TV debut on Wednesday when she joined her mum and aunt, Billie Faiers, on This Morning. The famous sisters were on the show to promote the third series of The Mummy Diaries, which will focus on both sisters' family lives this time around. Hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were delighted to meet the gorgeous "guest of honour" Rosie. "She's the best behaved baby, ever," Holly gushed, with Phil adding: "She's got the most beautiful smile."

Baby Rosie made her TV debut on This Morning

Billie - who is mum to Nelly, three, and Arthur – who turned one on Wednesday – said that her bigger part in series three of the hit show was "exciting", with Sam adding: "It was like a natural progression for the series to carry on with both of us. And it's so much better as well as they are filming double, Billie's family, and mine, and then together." Phil then joked whether the two sisters would be as "beautifully made up" like they were on the show. "I think I rarely wear makeup this series," said Billie. "It's so real, we are not glammed up to the max most of the times," Sam added.

The show is set to cover everything, from "serious tantrums" to the birth of baby Rosie. Neither of the sisters have nannies either, and were quick to praise their family for being their huge support network. "We wouldn’t be able to do it without our family being around," said Billie.

Sam and Billie Faiers were on This Morning to talk about the new series of The Mummy Diaries

On Rosie's birth, Sam revealed that Billie had filmed it on her phone for her to see. "The footage is very raw, she said. "It was actually a really nice birth, compared to my first birth which was a back-to-back labour of 26 hours, it was four hours and I wasn’t screaming or shouting. It was a nice experience." When questioned on her decision to share the birth on TV, Sam said: "We don’t hold back. In terms of the birth, it was the biggest thing to happen to me in the series. There's nothing gruesome about it."