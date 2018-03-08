Serena Williams has opened up about having more children Serena Williams has revealed that she would love more children

Serena Williams has spoken about the possibility of more children in her future after welcoming her first child, baby girl Alexis Olympia, in September 2017. Speaking to ET about expanding her family, she said: "I definitely want two [kids], God willing. But right now, I want tennis as well. So, I'm going to wait and see what happens. It's definitely not easy. I have this undying drive to be the best that I can be. Whether it's [being] a mum or playing tennis or doing my designing. I just want to do the best that I can."

The new mum seems to be loving motherhood, and revealed that she is "never a day" without her daughter."I’ve always wanted to be a mum but I never seemed to have time with my career," she explained. "Then, it just happened, and I just dove right in. It's so natural for me. I love it. I love her so much. We have a great little family going on... Working motherhood is real. It's so real. But I have my priorities and Olympia is that. And Alexis works all the time as well. But I'm never a day without Olympia. She's my priority and everyday I need to be home with her. I don't wanna miss any moments with her."

Loading the player...

READ: Exclusive: Eva Longoria opens up about Serena Williams' 'magical' wedding

Serena recently revealed that she had a difficult birth with Alexis, and that she was left bed bound after after health complications. In an open letter to CNN, she wrote: "I am lucky to have survived. My daughter was born by emergency C-section after her heart rate dropped dramatically during contractions. The surgery went smoothly... First my C-section wound popped open due to the intense coughing I endured as a result of the embolism. I returned to surgery, where the doctors found a large haematoma, a swelling of clotted blood, in my abdomen. When I finally made it home to my family, I had to spend the first six weeks of motherhood in bed."

GALLERY: Serena Williams is selling her Bel Air mansion for £9million: take a look