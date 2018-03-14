Katherine Heigl sparks safety concerns over her son's car seat The actress hasn't responded to critics

Katherine Heigl has sparked a debate amongst her fans after sharing a photo of her 14-month-old son Joshua in his car seat on Instagram. The new addition to the Suits cast posted the adorable snap of her baby boy on Monday, however it fuelled concerns that he wasn't strapped into the seat securely.

"Every parent has a few favourite baby products they just can't live without... and I'm no exception!" Katherine captioned the post, adding: "Items that make life just that little bit easier - bringing peace of mind, saving precious time or simply bringing joy! I've shared a few of my "must have" essentials in my latest post on thoseheavenlydays.com. Check it out! #thoseheavenlydays save you time you may not have and worry you can not spare."

Katherine Heigl shared a photo of her son in his car seat

While several fans commented on how cute baby Joshua is, others couldn't resist expressing their concern over his car seat. "Not to be 'one of those people' but the chest clip really needs to be at arm pit level! @katherineheigl," one commented. However, others defended Katherine, with one person replying: "How do you know it wasn't pulled down to take pictures? I'm sure she's got it under control."

Chest clips aren't used in the UK, as under current regulations, every car seat sold in the UK must have a single release mechanism. However, US guidelines state that it should be secured in line with the top of the child's armpits.

The actress hasn't responded to the criticism

Child car seat regulations were updated in the UK in March 2017, meaning that children who are shorter than 125cm or weighing less than 22kg aren't allowed to travel in a car on a backless booster cushion. The reason for the change was safety concerns after health officials deemed that backless car seats offer less protection in the event of a collision. Children should use a child car seat until they are either 12 years old or over 135cm tall: whichever comes first. Once they meet this age/height, they must wear a seat belt. If your seat doesn't meet existing regulations you could face a fine of £500 if you end up in court.

