Pregnant Vogue Williams reveals struggle with all-day morning sickness The couple's baby is due on 1 September

Vogue Williams has opened up about her terrible morning sickness, revealing that she has been "generally unwell" during pregnancy. The 32-year-old, who is expecting her first child with Spencer Matthews, told HELLO! in their big reveal: "It was very hard. At about five weeks I started feeling sick. And whoever said it was morning sickness clearly undersold it. It was all-day sickness and sickness during the night, and I was just generally unwell."

Spencer, former star of Made in Chelsea, praised his fiancée, saying: "I thought she was very brave the entire way through. I was doing anything she wanted me to, really, I can imagine the sickness is horrible and for Vogue in particular, who's a very active woman, it must have been doubly irritating to not be able to do the things she wanted to do."

"It was all-day sickness and sickness during the night," said Vogue

"I was on hand for little trips to the supermarket, evenings in," the TV star, 28, added. "I was always there for her. And she's my best mate, so the majority of the time I would rather be with her anyway. So, all in all, I know I sound like a soppy mess, but it's ideal for me."

The couple announced their big news in an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO!, revealing their baby is due on 1 September. Spencer is already showing a great bond with the baby, with Vogue saying: "He also talks to my stomach quite a bit." "I do," Spencer agreed. "Every day, I wish it will and tell it to behave. I love the baby. I love babies in general, so my own baby? It's going to be quite something. We went to have a scan and Vogue had just had a hot chocolate, and it did about nine flips. It looked like it was at a rave."

