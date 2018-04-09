Loading the player...

Parents will relate to how Kate Garraway spent her weekend! The Good Morning Britain shared a clip at their craftwork on Instagram

Kate Garraway spent her weekend in a way many parents will be able to relate to - making slime with her daughter. The Good Morning Britain presenter shared a glimpse at the slime she had made with Darcey, 12, on Instagram, telling her followers that it was "very satisfying" to play with.

"Have been doing a lot of this today - slime making! Daughter obsessed with it - very satisfying - until you start the clearing up! Anyone else's kids into it?" Kate captioned the video, which showed her stretching their pale pink slime with her hands.

Many of Kate's followers agreed that their children also loved making slime, with one writing: "Have two totally obsessed - it's great fun." Another added: "My 8-year-old is obsessed! I've lost count of the copious amounts of pva glue bought!" However, others shared the pitfalls of making slime at home. "Went to have a shave the other day and all my shaving foam vanished," one person commented, while others noted that they'd had to ban it from their homes due to the mess.

Making slime has been a playground obsession for the past year, with celebrity parents including Fearne Cotton and Holly Willoughby previously sharing their own experiences of producing the sticky, fluffy slime at home. In January, Holly posted a photo of the "slime factory" she had created with her children Harry, Belle and Chester, at their dining table.

In the shot, Holly looked stylish dressed in a loose fitting white shirt, with her blonde hair tied up in a messy bun as she got to work mixing colourful slime mixture at the dining table. Harry, Belle and Chester, meanwhile, all looked hard at work as they concentrated on the process.

Fans were quick to comment on the photo shortly after Holly uploaded it online. Many were wishing to know how they too could make slime, with one asking: "Recipe please @hollywilloughby" while another said: "You're very brave!!! Nightmare activity." A third offered a recipe to fellow users, writing: "You need baking soda, Optex eye wash, PVA glue, shaving foam and paint. Works like magic."