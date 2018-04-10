Amal and George Clooney reveals twins' very first words Amal and George Clooney's twins will turn one in June

Amal and George Clooney have opened up about her twin children, Ella and Alexander, and revealed that the pair are already saying their very first words! Chatting to Vogue for their May issue, Amal spoke about her two children, who will turn one in June. "We've had some 'mamas' and 'dadas'," she explained. "George was very careful to ensure that 'mama' was the first word." The Oceans 11 actor has previously opened up about the twins' personalities, telling Extra: "Ella is very elegant and dainty she has these big beautiful eyes, she looks like Amal... [Alexander] is just a thug, he's a fat little boy, he laughs louder than everyone in the room, it's the funniest thing."

George and Amal opened up about their twins

During their interview, George also praised his wife, telling the magazine: "She's the professional, and I'm the amateur. I get to see someone at the absolute top of their game doing their job better than anybody I've ever seen." On meeting her, he added: "Of course she was beautiful. But I also thought she was fascinating, and I thought she was brilliant. Her life was incredibly exciting -- the clients she was taking on and the superhuman work that she was doing. I was taken with her from the moment I saw her."

George and Amal welcomed Ella and Alexander in June 2017

George previously opened up about fatherhood to the Daily Mail, joking: "I cry more than they do. I cry four times a day right now, because I'm so tired. Hey, remember back when you were single, before you didn't have to worry about keeping people alive?" He added: "I met Amal and I thought, 'Well, I have this incredible relationship, this is wonderful.' And then... all of a sudden we have these two knuckleheads around who make me laugh every day."

