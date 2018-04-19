Liam Payne reveals baby Bear is struggling to walk because he's 'massive' The star also opened up about Cheryl's 'insane' labour

Liam Payne has revealed that his 13-month-old son Bear is struggling to walk because he is "massive". Talking to PopBuzz, the 24-year-old opened up about his young son, and joked that he wonders what girlfriend Cheryl is feeding the tot. "Where's my baby gone?" he said. "Everyone comes over and is like, 'Your child's massive! I don’t know what we feed him. I don’t know what she's [Cheryl] is doing!" He added: "When kids are bigger, they struggle to get their core balance. He's so tall, he's like lanky. He's blowing around the place. He gets really frustrated."



Liam also spoke about the birth of his son, in March 2017, and admitted he remembers every part of 34-year-old Cheryl's labour. "I think seeing the birth of your child is the most proud moment you can ever have," he said. "It's also the craziest mixed emotions you'll ever feel. It was insane. But you can just remember every minute of it. There are lots of things that are kind of blurry, but that one's, like, straight in there. I can just remember being in the waiting room afterwards, feeding him a little milk after he's just been born…"

Cheryl and Liam recently celebrated their son's first birthday

Cheryl and Liam celebrated Bear's milestone first birthday last month, and the proud dad took to Instagram to share a sweet snapshot with fans. Alongside the image, Liam wrote: "Can't believe my little man is one today, where does the time go. Happy birthday son you're my world." Cheryl also tweeted thanking fans for their messages, writing: "Thank you so much for all of your beautiful birthday wishes for Bear. Have told him he has lots."