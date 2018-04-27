Ronan Keating celebrates son Cooper's first birthday with sweet message Ronan and Storm Keating are proud parents to baby Cooper

Ronan Keating is one proud father! The 41-year-old took to his Instagram page to post a lovely tribute to his youngest son in honour of his first birthday. Sharing a cute picture of baby Cooper with his wife Storm Keating, the pop star gushed: "My youngest is one today. What a legend this little man is. Never have I known a child to smile so much and mean it like this fella. A heart of gold and the personality I could only dream of."

Baby Cooper is celebrating his first birthday

He also gave a mention to his beloved wife, adding: "I owe all of this to my Stormy it's her heart and soul that makes Coops the boy he is. I'm one lucky man to have four incredible children. Happy Birthday little Monkey. You are everything. So much love from all of us." Ronan is also a doting father to 19-year-old son Jack and daughters Missy, 16, and 12-year-old Ali, with his ex-wife Yvonne Connolly.

Storm, 36, also took to her social media account to share pictures of her little boy, describing herself as the "luckiest woman in the world". She said: "Before this little peanut came into our lives, I already felt like the luckiest woman in the world because I had the love of my life @rokeating by my side, and for me, that meant I had it all... But once this little monkey joined the world with his huge smile and twinkly eyes, life took my heart on a journey that words will never come close to describing."

She added: "Every day I am grateful beyond the universe for having been blessed with the two greatest loves of my life - my husband and my son #cooperkeating. One year old today and although the last 12 months seemed to go by in the blink of an eye, I can't even imagine our life without Coops in it. How spoilt we have been with his endless laughter, smiles, giggles, cuddles and love." Sharing her pride, Storm continued: "Every day is magic and every day is joy. Happy 1st birthday my little man... one day when you're older, I hope you will understand just how much joy you have brought to your family, and also feel in your heart and in your bones, just how much we all utterly adore you. Mummy x."

