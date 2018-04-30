Zoe Hardman welcomes her second baby! The star has also revealed the name of her newborn

Zoe Hardman and her husband, Paul Doran Jones, are celebrating their arrival of their second child together, a beautiful baby boy. Zoe confirmed the exciting news to HELLO! on Monday morning in a statement which read: "Our beautiful little boy Kit Peter Doran Jones, arrived in the early hours of Saturday morning, weighing 7lbs.11 and with a full head of gorgeous dark hair. We are all completely besotted and in love already." Baby Kit joins big sister Luna, who was born in September 2016.

Zoe and Paul pictured with the little girl, Luna

Zoe, 35, and rugby player Paul, 32, announced the news of her second pregnancy shortly before Christmas on the Instagram account for her website, MadebyMammas. "SO. Some pretty exciting news this end," Zoe wrote, alongside a festive family photo. "And I'm not just talking about the launch of the blog...for the past 5 months I've been busy growing a little human. We are all so thrilled about it and can't wait to meet the smallest member of the Doran Jones/Hardman clan in spring. Happy Christmas from me, Doz, Isla, Luna and bump xxx".

The pregnancy announcement came five months after Paul and Zoe tied the knot in a beautiful Ibiza wedding ceremony, covered exclusively by HELLO!. Guests at the nuptials included Mike and Zara Tindall, and Paul's best man James Haskell with his girlfriend Chloe Madeley. Paul and Zoe got engaged in December 2016, just three months after the arrival of little Luna.

The happy couple have been married since July 2017

It's a momentous week for Zoe – and not just because of the arrival of baby Kit. Monday sees the launch of her new podcast, Made By Mammas. Starting from 30 April, episodes will be released every Monday for the next ten weeks, with guests including Alex Jones and Nadia Sawalha.