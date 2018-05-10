This is how Ronnie Wood's twins are helping their dad prepare for upcoming Rolling Stones concert Ronnie shares twins Alice and Gracie with wife Sally Wood

Ronnie Wood's twins Alice and Gracie are not even two yet, but they are already helping their famous dad prepare for his upcoming Rolling Stones tour! Proud mum Sally Wood opened up about her little girls at HELLO!'s 30th birthday party at Dover Street Market on Wednesday night, telling us that that her "sociable" twins had been at rehearsals with their dad during the day. "They have been in rehearsals with their little cans on," Sally said. "There is a lot of music everywhere in the house so they are always aware that something is going on. They do a lot of drawing when Ronnie is doing his set lists, they will do drawings at the same time," she shared.

Ronnie Wood's twins are supporting their dad in the lead-up to his tour

Sally also reminisced about the many HELLO! covers she has graced over the years, deciding that her absolute favourite was the Mother's Day shoot in March 2017. "I think the photos are beautiful and they are very special," she said. Having twins, Sally makes sure to buy double the copies of the magazine when her twins star in it so that they have it as a keepsake when they are older. "They are in a little drawer building up," she added.

Sally Wood was talking at HELLO!'s 30th party at Dover Street Market

The twins are Sally's only children, while Ronnie is also a dad to son Jesse, from his first marriage to Krissy, and Leah and Tyrone with second wife Jo Wood. He also adopted her son Jamie from a previous marriage. It is clear that Ronnie is a devoted family man. Talking to HELLO! in 2017, the singer said: "Any time I'm with her [Sally] and the girls, that's the best for me, nothing tops it. When the twins come into our bed and we're all snuggled up together, that, for me, is wonderful – my idea of heaven. It's special. The girls are so cuddly and gorgeous. I'm a lucky man."

Ronnie and Sally welcomed their twins, full names Gracie Jane and Alice Rose, on 30 May 2016. Prior to their arrival, Ronnie told HELLO! magazine that he had some keen babysitters on hand in the form of his Rolling Stones bandmates, including Mick Jagger. He said: "The Rolling Stones are all thrilled. Keith loves kids, so he's excited, and Mick keeps telling me to give him a year and then he'll be our nanny. So now we're calling him Nanny Mick."