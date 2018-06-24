Exclusive! Binky Felstead celebrates India's first birthday with festival-themed party The doting mum invited HELLO! to India's first birthday party

Made in Chelsea stars Binky Felstead and Josh 'JP' Patterson have shared their daughter India's first birthday celebrations with HELLO! magazine. The couple held a festival-style party – dubbed 'kidchella'at a country house in Surrey – complete with a paddling pool, bouncy castle and a craft station. "I came up with the Coachella theme because I’m quite boho in the way I dress and I’m quite chilled and India has been brought up in the same way," Binky told HELLO!. "I make daisy chains in her hair and she’s a country girl – we’re both country girls, so it was a dream kind of party. It was by far the best party I have been to and I probably ever will." The party was attended by some of Binky’s former co-stars on the show, including Louise Thompson, while the birthday girl wore a white dress gifted to her by Ollie Locke.

India is a very well-loved little girl!

Binky told HELLO! that the becoming a mother to India had totally transformed her. "It’s been the most incredible year of my life,” she said. I was so nervous but excited to meet India and scared that my life would be so different and I wouldn’t be able to do half the things I am doing. But it turns out that nothing has changed that much – but I have something so exciting to wake up to in the mornings and I’m enjoying every step of the way. I am now striving to be the best person and do as much as I can for that little girl and give her the best upbringing and best life. Obviously I don’t want to spoil her, but I want to give her everything that I had, so a beautiful house in the country, animals and to be the happiest girl on the planet."

