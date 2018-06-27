Rochelle Humes turns hilarious video of daughter into a meme The Saturdays singer is a proud mum to two little girls

Rochelle Humes and her husband Marvin have been soaking up the sun in Mykonos, Greece, this week with their two young daughters, Alaia-Mai, five, and Valentina, one, and have been documenting their travels on social media. And on Tuesday, the Saturdays singer turned a funny video of her youngest running around flapping her arms into a meme, captioning it: "Me after a night out trying to find my friends." Rochelle's famous friends including Loose Women panellist Ruth Langsford and celebrity stylist Angie Smith were quick to like the footage, while fans were quick to have their say in the comments section. "Haha ahh her little walk," one wrote, while another said: "She has no cares in the world, her little heart." A third added: "This is too funny!"

Rochelle Humes' daughter is the sweetest!

MORE: Rochelle Humes reveals her Mykonos hotspots

Earlier in the week, Rochelle had celebrated her makeup artist's hen do and enjoyed a night off from parenting duties as she hit the beach with her friends. Both Rochelle and Marvin keep fans updated with their lives on social media, including parenting stories and cute photos of their family. However, like many other celebrities, the couple are protective of their children's privacy and make sure to not include pictures of their faces. Recently, Rochelle was asked by a fan on Instagram for the reason they choose to do this, in which she responded: "As their parent I choose to protect their privacy until they are old enough to choose whether or not they want to be in the public eye. Nothing to do with me thinking I'm someone I'm not, I just want them to decide." She added: "Everybody in life parents different and that's our prerogative."

MORE: Take a peak inside Marvin and Rochelle Humes' beautiful home

Earlier in the month, Marvin shared another fun parenting post with his followers, revealing that he was very proud after going to Alaia-Mai's sports day – but not because she had won, but because he had come first in the dad's race! The radio presenter shared a photo of himself competing with the other fathers, writing besides it: "I promise I didn’t want to win the dad's race!" Rochelle has previously spoken to HELLO! about parenting, and has admitted that she has found it a lot easier with her youngest child. "You trust yourself," she confessed. "The first time everyone's telling you what you should do and you go along with it. The second time you can enjoy the experience a little bit because your head's already around the whirlwind phase."