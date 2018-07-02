Brendan Cole shares rare video of his daughter – and she is taking after her dad! The former Strictly Come Dancing star is a doting dad to two children

Brendan Cole has given fans a rare insight into his family life in a sweet new video posted on his Instagram Stories on Monday – and it looks like his five-year-old daughter Aurelia is following in her famous dad's footsteps! In the footage, the little girl is seen practicing gymnastics with the former Strictly Come Dancing star, proving to have quite the talent for it. Brendan captioned the video: "Home from a beautiful trip to Vienna to a very excited five-year-old! Gymnastics alert." Brendan had been in the Austrian capital touring with his dance partner Nadiya Bychkova, and shared a lovely photo of him dressed up in the back of the taxi. "En route earlier to The Arsenal, Vienna," he captioned the picture.

Brendan Cole taught his little girl some impressive gymnastic skills

Days earlier, Brendan celebrated his eight-year wedding anniversary with his wife Zoe, and marked the special occasion on social media with a series of beautiful throwback photos from their big day, including a black-and-white snapshot of them kissing in the church. Brendan and Zoe are parents to Aurelia, and a baby son Dante, who they welcomed in March.

The pair enjoyed their first night off from parenting duties since welcoming their son at HELLO!'s 30th birthday party in April, where they opened up about parenthood. He's doing good - well, most of the time. We've had a couple of [sleepless] nights – as you do. But he's generally really good," Zoe gushed about her newest addition. I'm quite lucky because Brendan has been doing a lot of night feeds - he’s a modern man."

Brendan's wife Zoe and their baby son Dante

Shortly before Dante's arrival, Brendan spoke to HELLO! about Aurelia's understanding of becoming a big sister. The professional dancer said of Aurelia having a new baby brother: "She understands. It's one of the best moments I've had in a long time. Telling her that she's going to have a little brother or sister. It's pretty special." Zoe added: "I think just being able to see the two of them together, it's going to be amazing. You can't really prepare for that but I think it'll be wonderful."