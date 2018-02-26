Toff opens up about skin problems: 'There's a duty to be open and honest' Toff is beginning a self-confidence campaign, and plans to go to schools to speak about self-esteem

Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo has spoken about needing to be "open and honest" about her skin problems. This Morning's Toff has been busy non-stop since winning I'm a Celebrity in 2017, and opened up about using her platform on the breakfast show to begin a self-confidence campaign about skin. After going makeup-free on This Morning to highlight her battle with acne, she opened to the HELLO! about the experience. "I did an amazing thing about my spots and my skin, which is really powerful," she explained. "We want to do a really big self-confidence campaign - that was kind of the start of it, my skin thing, where I'm going to be going to schools and speaking to young children about why they don't feel so confident."

Toff opened up about working on her skin problems

The 23-year-old continued: "I think that so many young people don't, and I'm very mindful of now… there's a duty to be more open and honest and perhaps, if I'm honest… I mean it was hard for me doing that, it really was. But the feedback I've had has been worth it. Because I was so emotional and Holly and Phil were so great with me when I was on the sofa. I just thought, 'Oh my God, I'm doing what I've tried so hard not to do for the past four years', but people have been getting in touch and I've seen so many photos and videos of people saying, 'Look at my spots, I'm so glad you suffer as well', I'm so so pleased."

READ: I'm a Celebrity winner Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo hits the slopes in Verbier

Loading the player... During the TV segment where Toff visited a Chelsea clinic about her breakouts, she said: "I think sometimes my skin has been so bad I was embarrassed to seek help. I'm very jolly by nature but I get very upset when my skin is bad. It makes me dread leaving the house," adding: "It fluctuates so much. I am so fortunate to slap on load and loads of foundation. It does get rid of the colouring. There is no rhyme or reason."

READ: Fight acne like Toff - tips from This Morning’s Dr Anjali Mahto

Watch Toff's This Morning Oscar coverage from Tuesday 27 February. This Morning weekdays from 10.30am on ITV.