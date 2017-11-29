Loading the player...

Is this Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new marital country home? Luckington Court in the Cotswolds is a stone's throw from Highgrove House

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be looking to purchase a country home in the Cotswolds. The couple, who announced their engagement on Monday, are believed to be interested in Luckington Court – a lavish eight-bedroom property that has a guide price of £7.7million. The Grade II-listed house was mysteriously taken off the market earlier this week, just as news of Harry and Meghan's engagement broke. Fans may recognise it as the Bennet's home in the 1995 TV series, Pride and Prejudice.

The mansion would be the perfect country house for Meghan and Harry, who knows the area well. His father Prince Charles's residence, Highgrove House, is a 15-minute drive away and the village of Luckington, which has a population of 630, is in the heart of the polo country where he and his older brother Prince William grew up. It is also a half-hour drive away from Princess Anne and Harry's cousins, Mike and Zara Tindall.

Harry and Meghan are said to be looking at a property in the Cotswolds

Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, would be given all the privacy they want in the remote village, whose residents are protective of their royal neighbours. The Cotswolds stone mansion is nestled within pasture and woodland and sits on some 157 acres of land. It consists of a main house with eight bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a reception hall, drawing room, music room and cellar, plus an integral flat and separate self-contained annexe accommodation, which would be perfect for guests.

The property also comprises five further dwellings, traditional farm buildings and a range of modern farm buildings. It also has royal connections; local history places Luckington Court on the site of a manor owned by King Harold II, who died in the Battle of Hastings in 1066.

The property went off the market as Harry and Meghan announced their engagement

On Tuesday, Prince Harry's communications secretary Jason Knauf confirmed that the couple have no plans to move from their London base, Nottingham Cottage in Kensington Palace. Meghan moved into the two-bedroom property earlier this month. However, it would come as no surprise if the couple chose to buy a second home in the countryside, where they could live a more private life and perhaps start a family. William and Kate chose to raise their young children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, at Anmer Hall in Norfolk before they returned to London this year.

