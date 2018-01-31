Loading the player...

Donatella Versace takes fans on a tour of her Milan home The fashion designer showcased her home in Vogue's 73 Questions video

Donatella Versace has given fans a peek inside her palatial Milan home in a new video for Vogue's 73 Questions series, and it shows off her sense of style to perfection. The fashion designer lives in a property which once belonged to her late older brother Gianni, and features fabulously over-the-top décor.

The entrance of the home leads into a spacious hallway, which has white stone walls and a striking statue taking pride of place in the middle. To the right of the entrance is a sitting room with colourful marble flooring, wooden cabinets and bookshelves, plus a striking patterned sofa, where Donatella sits. The 62-year-old answers the quick-fire questions, revealing that her favourite flowers are roses, before leading the camera across the other side of the hallway and into a lavish dining room.

This room has a similarly tiled floor, with a dining table topped with glasses, gold candlesticks and a floral display of roses at the centre. Numerous framed pieces of art are hung on the walls and a striking light fitting hangs over the centre of the table.

Donatella continues the tour by walking through to another living room, which has ornate marble columns along the walls and more roses on display. The room is filled with opulent gold furnishings and accessories, with a black marble coffee table that is topped with books and Donatella's friend Lady Gaga's album.

After answering several questions in the living room, Donatella leads the way to her garden, which has numerous potted plants and lemon trees growing on either side of the doors. The terrace has a small table and two chairs with patterned cushions, where Donatella sat to drink black coffee out of an opulent gold patterned china cup to finish answering the 73 questions.