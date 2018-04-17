The most budget-friendly buys we need from This Morning's new studio Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield gave viewers a tour of their new studio on Monday

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield gave viewers a tour of the new This Morning studios on Monday, and it has been kitted out with a number of eye-catching details, including a covetable cactus lamp and fluffy pink faux fur stool. And while some pieces may be a little out of budget, others are surprisingly affordable, so we can recreate the stylish studio in our homes.

One of the most purse-friendly buys is also the most striking – the cactus table lamp that has been positioned on a shelf close to where the fashion segments are presented. The quirky lamp costs £55 from Graham & Green, and is sure to provide a talking point in any room.

Meanwhile, nearby the team have added rich textures and fashion-forward tones of millennial pink and emerald green, with velvet armchairs from MADE.com, which cost £599, and a faux fur stool that would be ideal to go next to your dressing table and is a steal at £65 from Maisons Du Monde.

The new studios, based in the old BBC Television Centre, have a neutral colour scheme with vibrant pops of colour from patterned rugs, cushions and throws. There are also plenty of plants around, one of which is presented in a chic wooden leg plant pot from West Elm, which is currently available for £120.

If you want to recreate some of the other furnishings you'll have to spend a little more; the sleek marble dining table costs £868 from SwivelUK, while the metallic gold chairs that surround it cost £377 from Kartell Masters. The blue Lule bar stools by the kitchen area are £229 from MADE.com, and the wooden and glass coffee table costs £385 from Onske Noguchi.

ITV relocated studios on Friday, while their original base at London's Southbank undergoes renovation work. And it appears that Phillip is happy at their new studio, which is located where he used to work during his time on BBC. "It's freaking me out!" he said. "Because just on the other side there… behind those stairs on the fourth floor was the 'broom cupboard'. That's where Going Live! was positioned. That doesn't exist anymore."

