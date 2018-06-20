Andrea McLean shares a peek inside her stylish bedroom The Loose Women panellist lives in Surrey with her husband Nick Feeney and her two children

Andrea McLean has given us a glimpse inside her very stylish bedroom at her Surrey home after posting a new video on Instagram Stories. The Loose Women panellist was telling viewers that she was about to take part in an online yoga session to try and wake her up, and from what we saw of her room, we don't blame her for not wanting to leave it! The mum-of-two has chosen pale grey walls, which has given it a very chic feel and makes it look even larger than it is. A chandelier adds a glamorous touch to the interior, and minimal furniture keeps it looking modern. A large white cabinet on one side of the room has a TV, candles and photo frames, while a large bed with a white upholstered bed frame takes centre stage, with grey cushions and pillows to keep with the colour theme.

The former weather girl lives with her husband Nick Feeney, and her two children Finn, 16, and Amy, 11. Last week, she gave her Instagram followers another sneak-preview of her home, describing her porch as her "favourite place in the world". The photo showed Andrea and Nick sipping champagne with their feet up as they looked out on their huge porch, which has wooden decking, a comfy swinging seat, a rocking chair and potted plants, with steps leading down into the garden.

Andrea McLean's bedroom has a grey and white colour scheme

Like her bedroom, Andrea's home mainly follows a grey and white colour scheme. She has also shown photos of her living room, which has grey gingham checked armchairs and a fluffy grey rug. It appears to be open plan through to a spacious dining room and conservatory area, which overlooks her pristine and colourful garden.

The Loose Women panellist's bed is very stylish

Andrea has been living a blissful married life in her home since November, when she tied the knot to Nick. The happy couple said 'I do' in front of close family and friends, including many of the Loose Women panel. There's nothing like your own home, and Andrea no doubt looked forward to returning to hers after coming back from a week's holiday to Ibiza with her co-hosts, including Stacey Solomon, Nadia Sawalha and Jane Moore.