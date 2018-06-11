Andrea McLean gives fans a tour of her 'favourite place in the world' The Loose Women star shared a video as she relaxed with husband Nick on Friday

Andrea McLean enjoyed the perfect night in with husband Nick Feeney as she celebrated completing her new book on Friday. The Loose Women star sipped champagne and relaxed on the porch at their family home, which soon became the talk of fans who were eager to see more of the beautiful terrace, which Andrea described as her "favourite place in the world".

"After a long week, it's important to STOP, take a moment and celebrate everything I've worked so hard for. My book has finally been printed and my website is finally up and running," Andrea wrote. "So I'm in my favourite place in the world (my porch), with my favourite guy (my hubby) having my favourite tipple (pink bubbles)."

Andrea McLean said her porch is her favourite place in the world

The photo showed Andrea and Nick relaxing with their feet up as they looked out on their huge porch, which has wooden decking, a comfy swinging seat, a rocking chair and potted plants, with steps leading down into the garden. It soon received several admiring comments from Andrea's followers, many of whom expressed their intention to build something similar and asked for a proper tour.

Andrea was only too happy to oblige, sharing a video giving a 360 degree view of the structure, saying: "Here you go! This is for the lady who asked what my porch looks like as her husband has said she can have one too. I may have had some bubbles..."

The Loose Women star gave fans a tour of the porch

The TV presenter lives in Surrey with her husband Nick Feeney and children Amy and Finlay from her previous marriages. The 48-year-old regularly shares photos from their family home on social media, showing off the stylish interiors which follow a largely white and grey colour scheme. The living room has grey gingham checked armchairs and a fluffy grey rug, with numerous family photos and ornaments on display. It appears to be open plan through to a spacious dining room and conservatory area, which overlooks her pristine and colourful garden.

