Met Police given more funding to continue search for Madeleine McCann Around £11million has been spent on finding Maddie so far

The Metropolitan Police have been granted more funds to help search for Madeleine McCann, nearly 11 years after her disappearance in May 2007. A spokesperson confirmed that the search would continue, telling Sky News: "The Government remains committed to the investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann (known as Operation Grange). We have briefed the Metropolitan Police Service that its application for Special Grant funding for Operation Grange will be granted." Maddie had been on holiday with her family in Praia da Luz in Portugal when she went missing from the family's apartment aged just three.

Madeleine has been missing since 2007

Scotland Yard began a new investigation into her disappearance in 2011, and it is estimated that £11million has been spent on the search for far. Gerry and Kate McCann also hired private investigators to look into the case, while the Portuguese police closed the case 15 months after her disappearance. The public have had a mixed reaction to the news, and took to Twitter to discuss the cost of the search. One person wrote: "I'm not saying stop looking for Madeleine McCann, but how did we decide that one child is more important than the hundreds of thousands of other children who are missing?"

Gerry and Kate have never given up searching for their daughter

Gerry and Kate posted a heartbreaking message on the ten-year anniversary since Maddie's disappearance in 2017, writing on their website: "Ten years- there's no easy way to say it, describe it, accept it. I remember when Madeleine first disappeared I couldn’t even begin to consider anything in terms of years... And now here we are... Madeleine, our Madeleine - ten years. Most days are similar to the rest - another day. May 3rd 2017 - another day. But ten years - a horrible marker of time, stolen time."

