Meghan Markle's 'Suits' wedding date is revealed Meghan Markle's Suits' character will tie the knot in the second half of season seven

Meghan Markle's Suits character, Rachel Zane, will finally tie the knot with her love interest, Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), in the second half of Suits season seven. The show's official Twitter account confirmed that the show will be returning on March 28, with the much-anticipated wedding episode airing at the end of April. Fans will get to see Meghan in a wedding dress a few weeks before her own royal wedding day on May 19!

Meghan is leaving the show after season seven Photo: Getty Images

In her first joint TV interview with Prince Harry, Meghan spoke aboutleaving her acting career behind; she said: "I don't see it as giving anything up, I just see it as a change… It's a new chapter. Right. And also keep in mind I been working on my show for seven years. So we're very, very fortunate to be able to have that sort of longevity on a series and for me, once we hit the 100 episode marker I thought, 'You know what? I have ticked this box'… I feel really proud of the work I've done there."

Meghan plays Rachel Zane in the show Photo: Getty Images

STORY: Harry and Meghan stun in engagement photos

Patrick has also confirmed that he will leave the show after season seven. He said: "In some ways, Meghan and I were the closest because we were the youngest people in the cast and both came in with the least experience. We grew up together over the course of the show. There was this natural sense that we both knew that the time had come for both of us. It went unspoken and we just enjoyed the hell out of the last few episodes that we got to shoot. We both knew that we wouldn't be coming back. It made every one of our scenes that much more special. We had a great time".