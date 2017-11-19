Meghan Markle jets to London after wrapping up on Suits The actress reportedly flew to the UK on Saturday

Meghan Markle has wrapped up filming on Suits, and has now flown back to the UK – the hometown of her boyfriend, Prince Harry. A source told HELLO! that the actress was spotted flying to London from Toronto on Saturday, following reports that she and co-star Patrick J. Adams – who play onscreen couple Rachel Zane and Mike Ross on the show – will not be returning next series. Since the start of Meghan's relationship with Harry, she has been going back and forth to London whenever possible.

STORY: Prince Harry visits Meghan Markle on set

Meghan Markle has flown to London - the hometown of boyfriend Prince Harry

It's been a busy few weeks for Meghan – who missed out on Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's lavish wedding on Thursday - despite reports that she was thought to have been attending. The actress, who is good friends with the tennis player, was tied up with filming commitments, while Harry was hosting a charitable gala dinner in London. While it hasn’t been confirmed, it is believed that Meghan has left Suits and that she will not be returning for the next series, with a Suits source previously telling HELLO! that California-native Meghan will be leaving the show. Her body double, Nicky Bursic, who has worked on the show for six years, also seemed to confirm the news as she posted a photo of the pair together on set last week.

STORY: Meghan Markle's Suits co-star says goodbye to the star

Meghan is reportedly leaving Suits, along with co-star Patrick J. Adams

STORY: Meet the Meghan Markle lookalikes

Harry and Meghan – who have been dating since last year – made their first official appearance together in September. The pair were pictured side-by-side at the Invictus Games, breaking royal protocol by holding hands as they arrived to watch the wheelchair tennis at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto. Meghan's appearance at the Opening Ceremony was believed to be a further sign that an engagement is in the cards, and the loved-up pair are expected to make an announcement before the year ends.