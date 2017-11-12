The royal family honour the country's war heroes on Remembrance Sunday Prince Charles led the tributes on behalf of the Royal family

The royal family honoured the country's war heroes on Remembrance Sunday, with Prince Charles leading the tribute for the first time. In a break with tradition, the Queen asked her eldest son to lay the wreath at the Cenotaph as she watched from the balcony of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office alongside her husband Prince Philip. A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman previously said: "The Queen wishes to be alongside the Duke of Edinburgh and he will be in the balcony." An equerry laid the Duke of Edinburgh's wreath.

Also in attendance were Prince William and Prince Harry, the Duchess of Cambridge, Duke of York, Princess Royal, Duke of Kent and the Earl of Wessex. The Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Phillip, along with former Prime Ministers Gordon Brown and Tony Blair paid their respects to the nation's war dead. A two-minute silence was observed at 11am. Later in the day, the Earl of Wessex takes the Salute at the March Past of Veteran and Civilian Organisations on Horse Guards Parade.

The Queen has only missed laying a wreath at the Cenotaph six times in her reign. Twice she was pregnant and the other times she was away on tour. The decision for Prince Charles to step in reflects how senior royals are carrying out more engagements on behalf of the Queen and Prince Philip, who retired in the autumn.

On Saturday evening, the Duchess of Cambridge looked elegant as she attended the annual Royal Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London with the Queen. Also in attendance were the Duke of Edinburgh, the Duke of York, the Prince of Wales, Princess Royal and the Duchess of Cornwall. Princes William and Harry did not attend the evening.