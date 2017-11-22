Kate hides baby bump on visit to Birmingham with Prince William The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expecting their third child

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge travelled up to Birmingham on Wednesday where they spent the day carrying out engagements. Prince William and Kate, who hid her growing baby bump in a black coat by Goat, started with a visit to Jaguar Land Rover's Solihull Manufacturing Plant. The couple were given an overview of the site before making their way to the Vehicle Assembly area, where they viewed the assembly line, heard about the manufacturing process and met staff and apprentices. William and Kate, both 35, also had the chance to drive a vehicle in the off-road driving area.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

The Duchess wore a black coat by Goat

The second engagement of the day took the royals to Aston Villa Football Club. William, a known Aston Villa fan, and his wife saw how the Coach Core programme was being implemented in the club. They watched a training session of Coach Core apprentices and tutors working with local children. The programme works with Sport Birmingham to give young people between the ages of 16 and 24 the chance to become the next generation of inspirational coaches.

Kate and William spent the day in Birmingham

Kate gives us winter coat inspiration

Later in the day, William and Kate will visit Acme Whistles, the creator of the first police whistle and the original Acme Thunderer. The royals will hear about the history of the company and see past and present products. Their Royal Highnesses will also tour the workshop and see the production process, including the presswork, plating, moulding, welding and polishing of the 115,000 whistles which are made and tested every week. Afterwards, the Duke and Duchess will join members of staff and apprentices at a short reception before unveiling a plaque to mark their visit.