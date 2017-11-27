Where will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get married? The royal wedding will take place in Spring 2018, but where will it be held?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement on Monday, and fans of the royal family are already speculating where the nuptials will take place, and whether the pair will marry in a church ceremony or a civil wedding. If the pair choose to have a large-scale royal wedding, they could follow in the footsteps of Harry's older brother, Prince William, who wed Kate at Westminster Abbey. The central London location is also where Harry's grandmother, the Queen, and great-grandmother, the Queen Mother, were wed.

William and Kate wed at Westminster Abbey

A spokesperson for Betfair has revealed that Westminster Abbey is the odds-on favourite wedding venue, saying: "It's the announcement the world has been eagerly awaiting and after some intense speculation over the last few days, the couple have now confirmed their engagement and a Spring wedding. May is the favourite at 2/5, with April or May both at 10/3… Westminster Abbey is the 1/12 favourite for the venue of the wedding, ahead of Windsor Castle at 2/1 and St Pauls, where his parents were married, at 5/1."

Harry and Meghan could wed at St. George's chapel

The Abbey can accommodate 2000 guests - but the couple may instead opt for St George's, the church set in the Lower Ward of Windsor Castle, where Prince Charles and Camilla had their televised blessing back in 2005. With space for 800 guests, it would be a more private affair, and would also be convenient for Harry's grandparents, the Queen and Prince Philip, who spend most of their time at home in the castle. It is also where Prince Harry was christened back in 1984, and according the Church of England rules, it means that he can also marry there. Surrounded by the Horseshoe Cloisters and the Henry VIII gate, it would keep a level of privacy on the exciting day.

St. Paul's is also an option for the couple

St Paul's Cathedral is where Prince Harry's father, Prince Charles, married his mother, Princess Diana, in 1981, and has also been the place of many royal celebrations, including the thanksgiving services for the Queen's Golden and Diamond Jubilee, and the 80th and 100th birthday of the Queen Mother. With room for over 2,000 guests, the grand venue would certainly be fit for a royal wedding.

There is also speculation that the pair could get married abroad, as Meghan hails from the US, and has lived in Toronto, Canada for the last few years while working on Suits. This is the most unlikely option, due to the high cost of royal security, and because royal weddings are known to improve British tourism dramatically. Following Kate and William's wedding in 2011, a record number of people travelled to the UK for their holidays.

