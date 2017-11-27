Meghan Markle's parents release heartwarming statement after engagement to Prince Harry is announced A royal wedding is on the way!

It's the news the world has been waiting for - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have confirmed their engagement! In a statement released on Monday, Harry said he was "delighted to announce" the happy news and had received the blessing of the Suit star's parents. A statement issued on behalf of Meghan's parents, Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland, said: "We are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry. Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person. To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents.

"We wish them a lifetime of happiness and are very excited for their future together." The American actress is close to both her parents, who divorced when she was young, and she has frequently written about the love and support they have given her. The couple, who revealed they were an item last year, got engaged earlier this month in London and will marry in spring 2018, Kensington Palace has confirmed. Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, started dating in summer last year when they were introduced in London by a mutual friend.

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh "are delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness", a Buckingham Palace spokesman said. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have added: "We are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together." Royal watchers had been speculating for months when Harry would pop the question. The couple have gone the extra mile to make their transatlantic relationship work, jetting between Harry's hometown of London and Meghan's base of Toronto to see each other as often as they can. They've enjoyed secret holidays, attended high-society weddings and have largely managed to fly under the radar.

