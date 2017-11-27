Holly Willoughby leads celebrity reactions to royal engagement The presenter was one of the first to react to the exciting royal news

The news of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal engagement has caused a wave of excitement across the nation. Hundreds of thousands have tweeted their joy following the official announcement, with the hashtag #Royalengagement trending less than a few hours after it was confirmed. Celebrities were also quick to react to the good news, including Holly Willoughby, who was among the first to share her excitement. Taking to Twitter the This Morning star wrote: "Soooo exciting... congratulations!" Fellow TV star Kate Garraway also wished the royal couple well, writing: "Wonderful news! Congratulations to them both #RoyalEngagement".

A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Nov 27, 2017 at 2:15am PST

Vicky Pattinson, who is also set to tie the knot next year, took to her social media to share herhappiness, tweeting: "Eeeeeekkkkk!! Have you all heard the good news?! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged!!! Yay!!! Omg... Imagine the BABIES!!! Too cute!!" and Jack Whitehall replied to the Kensington Palace statement on Twitter, writing: "Delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness". The joyful news was announced in a royal statement on Monday morning, and it has been confirmed that the couple will marry in the spring next year.

I would like to offer my very warmest congratulations to HRH Prince Harry and Meghan Markle upon their engagement.



This is a time of huge celebration for two people in love and, on behalf of myself, the Government and the country, I wish them great happiness for the future. https://t.co/Sfx76X98BW — Theresa May (@theresa_may) 27 November 2017

Harry, 33, and his American fiancée, 36, will reside together in Nottingham Cottage in the grounds of Kensington Palace, near to the home shared by his brother William and sister-in-law Kate. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have also publicly wished the happy couple well following the engagement announced.

Members of the public are reacting to the happy news

"We are very excited for Harry and Meghan," they said in a statement. "It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together." Her Majesty and Prince Philip have also said they are “delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness".

