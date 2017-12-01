Prince Gabriel of Sweden is star of the show at christening Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden welcomed their second child in August

It was a proud day for Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden when their son Prince Gabriel was christened on Friday. The baby boy, who is three months old, was the star of the show at the ceremony that took place at Drottningholm Palace Chapel. Gabriel let out a cry as he was baptised by archbishop Anders Wejryd, but for the most part, the adorable tot was as good as gold. Carl Philip and Sofia watched on, as other members of the Swedish royal family gathered around.

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia were in attendance, as were Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel. Princess Madeleine, who is a godmother, was also joined by her husband Chris O'Neill. The youngest members of the royal family – Gabriel's older brother Prince Alexander and his cousins Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar – were also in attendance.

Prince Gabriel was christened on Friday

Alongside Princess Madeleine, Gabriel's other godparents played a big role in the ceremony. His parents had chosen Sofia's sister Sara Hellqvist, Sofia's friend Carolina Pihl, Carl Philip's friend and business partner Oscar Kylberg, and Carl Philip's maternal cousin, Thomas de Toledo Sommerlath.

Gabriel wore the same cotton and lace gown that has been used by generations of royal babies, including his father Prince Carl Philip and his aunties Victoria and Madeleine. The gown, which was first worn in 1906 by Prince Gustaf Adolf, also bears the names and dates of all the royal children who have used it, embroidered in the lining of the cape. Gabriel was baptised using water from a spring on the Swedish island of Öland, a tradition that was started by the present king and queen.

The baby boy with his parents and godparents

The ceremony lasted for around an hour, after which the king and queen hosted a reception at Drottningholm Palace. A 21-gun salute was fired from Skeppsholmen and from the HMS Kullen outside the palace. Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia had asked those who wish to give their son a christening gift to consider making a donation to their joint royal foundation and Sofia's Project Playground.