Prince Harry says royal family 'loved' having Meghan Markle over for Christmas The couple were hosted by Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge

Prince Harry has revealed that the royal family loved having his American fiancée, Meghan Markle, over for Christmas. Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, where he was guest editor on Wednesday, the groom-to-be revealed: "the family loved having her there. We had an amazing time staying with my brother and sister-in-law and running around with the kids, it’s the family she’s never had".

Harry and Meghan stayed with William and Kate

When asked about how she coped meeting the "in-laws" the prince replied: "It was fantastic, she really enjoyed it." The former Suits actress broke tradition by attending Christmas at Sandringham with the Queen before she and Harry are married. The 33-year-old Prince also opened up about his future wedding to Meghan, which will take place on 19 May at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

MORE: This is why Meghan's coat looked familiar

Loading the player...

GALLERY: All the pictures of the royal Christmas Day celebrations

Even though the big day is only 147 days away, it seems the happy couple are yet to sort out the guest list. When pressed on whether he’ll invite former President Barack Obama and wife Michelle to his wedding next year, Harry said: "I don't know about that, we haven't even put the invite or the guest list together, who knows if he's going to be invited or not, I wouldn't want to ruin that surprise."

Meghan and Duchess Kate seemed to get on fabulously

The prince interviewed former US president Barack Obama for the programme and in the discussion the statesman warns that the irresponsible use of social media is distorting the public's understanding of complex issues and leading to the spread of misinformation.