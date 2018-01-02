Why this is a big week for Princess Charlotte The Princess has a full-time place at a London nursery school

Princess Charlotte as a busy week ahead of her as she prepares for her very first day at nursery. According to the website for Willocks Nursery School's website, where the little royal has been enrolled on a full-time basis, the spring term begins on Thursday 4 January, with Charlotte expected to join the new intake of pupils. In honour of the occasion, it's thought that the Duchess of Cambridge will take photos of the two-year-old Princess to share on her first day - just as she did on Prince George's first day at nursery back in 2016.

Kate is expected to take photos of Charlotte on her first day

Kensington Palace announced that Princess Charlotte would attend the nursery school back in late 2017, and tweeted: "Their Royal Highnesses have also announced this morning that Princess Charlotte will attend the Willcocks Nursery School in London from January 2018." The Willcocks Nursery School wrote: "We are delighted that The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have chosen the Willcocks Nursery School for Princess Charlotte. We look forward to welcoming Charlotte to our nursery in January."

Princess Charlotte will attend the Willcocks Nursery School

Speaking about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's decision to send Charlotte to the school, a spokeswoman for Kensington Palace said: "They felt it was ideal as a first step for Princess Charlotte's early education and they were impressed by the team that work there."