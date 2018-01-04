The Cambridges' Christmas cards: which one do you prefer? Prince William and Kate have sent thank you cards to fans

Prince William and Kate have sent thank you cards to fans who posted them a message over Christmas. The note features a sweet family photo of the couple with their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, which was taken at Trooping the Colour in June 2017. George, who was three at the time, looked adorable in a white cotton shirt and maroon shorts, while two-year-old Charlotte was pretty in a pink frock. The youngsters had their eyes to the sky as they watched the flypast over Buckingham Palace.

The accompanying message in the Christmas card read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte are most grateful for the kind message you so thoughtfully sent for Christmas. Their Royal Highnesses send you their warmest thanks, with very best wishes for Christmas and for the New Year."

A similar photo that features on the family's thank you card

It comes after the family released a new portrait in December to wish royal followers a happy Christmas and New Year. The official photo showed William, Kate, George and Charlotte coordinating in pale blue. Kensington Palace posted the picture on Twitter and revealed: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family. The image features on Their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. The photograph was taken earlier this year by @ChrisJack_Getty at Kensington Palace."

At the time, the palace also announced that Charlotte will attend the Willcocks Nursery school in January. Term time at the nursery commenced this week, but Charlotte was a no-show. It's thought the little girl will start next week when the Cambridges have returned from their festive break. The family are believed to be in Bucklebury still, where they celebrated the start of the New Year with Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

The family's Christmas card for 2017

Furthermore, Prince George is not due back at school until Tuesday 9 January. George is a pupil at Thomas's Battersea, and it would make sense logistically for both children to start at the same time. William and Kate are also back at work next week, with both royals scheduled to undertake solo engagements on Wednesday 10 January.