Zara Tindall shows off blossoming baby bump Zara attended the Magic Millions Polo with her husband, Mike

Zara and Mike Tindall were all smiles as they attended the Magic Millions Polo on the Gold Coast in Australia on Sunday. Zara looked glowing in a dark denim dress and a straw hat, and showed a hint of a baby bump as she posed with her husband. The daughter of Princess Anne will welcome her second child with Mike in April.

The couple looked loved-up together

Buckingham Palace commented on the couple's happy news, with a spokesperson saying: "The Queen and members of the royal family were very pleased to hear this news." Prince William and Kate are also expecting another baby in April, meaning that the Queen will become a great-grandmother for the six and seventh time in 2018. The happy news comes one year after Zara tragically suffering a miscarriage. A spokesperson confirmed that news in December 2016, writing: "Very sadly, Zara and Mike Tindall have lost their baby. At this difficult time, we ask that everyone respects their privacy."

Mike and Zara will welcome their second child this year

In a later interview with the Sunday Times, Mike spoke candidly about the couple's devastating loss, saying: "One thing you do learn is how many other people have to go through the same thing. The saving grace for us has been Mia, our daughter, who is now three. However down we feel she will come running up in our faces. When I was playing [rugby] I hardly saw her; now we can see her grow up. I can take her swimming and I can take her to Ninja Tots. You'll never be able to see her there because she disappears in a puff of smoke."