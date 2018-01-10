Pregnant Kate bonds with young children on school visit The Duchess of Cambridge is due to give birth to her third child in April

The Duchess of Cambridge bonded with a group of youngsters as she visited Reach Academy Feltham school in west London on Wednesday morning. Kate, who was carrying out her first engagement of the year, met young boys and girls in nursery – perhaps calling to mind her own two-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte, who started her first day of nursery on Monday.

Kate was visiting the school as patron of Place2Be. The mental health charity provides support to 282 schools around the UK, including Reach Academy Feltham. Kate spoke to parents who have benefited from the charity's services and the Academy's parenting support. She was given a brief tour of the school, which teaches pupils aged four to 18, before talking with Place2Be staff and a group of secondary school pupils. The students spoke about the range of support on offer at their school, including emotional wellbeing support, LGBT groups and a girls' group.

Kate is a patron of Place2Be

Kate looked positively radiant at the school outing, showing off her growing baby bump in a Seraphine floral print dress and a navy Hobbs coat. The Duchess has had a relaxing break over Christmas, helping to welcome her future sister-in-law Meghan Markle into the royal fold. Kate and Meghan were pictured attending the traditional Christmas Day service at Sandringham with Princes William and Harry, and the Queen and Prince Philip. The Duchess was last pictured in public on Sunday, when she again attended a church service at Sandringham.

The Duchess looked lovely in a navy coat

Prince George and Princess Charlotte's doting mum has been a royal patron of Place2Be since 2013. She supports a range of mental health charities along with Princes William and Harry. Meghan, meanwhile, will join the trio as the fourth patron of their charitable foundation when she marries her Prince in May.

