Kensington Palace has announced some exciting details of Prince William and Kate's upcoming tour to Sweden and Norway. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit the two countries from Tuesday 30 January to Friday 2 February, undertaking the visit at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. This will be William and Kate's first official visits to the countries, and their first time to Stockholm and Oslo.

The Duke and Duchess will be welcomed by members of the royal family in each respective country. In Sweden, they will be treated to a special luncheon by King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia; in Norway, they will join King Harald V and Queen Sonja at Oslo's royal palace for an official dinner. William and Kate will also spend time with Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden, and Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway.

Highlights of the trip include a stroll through the cobbled streets of Stockholm en route to the iconic Stortorget square, where William and Kate can take in the lit-up skyline from the Fotografiska Galleries. They will join Victoria and Daniel on a walkabout, and attend a black-tie dinner at the residence of the British ambassador, where they will mingle with the likes of Stellan Skarsgård and Alicia Vikander.

In Norway, among other engagements, William and Kate will visit the ski jump Holmenkollen, one of the country's most iconic landmarks that boasts dramatic views over the city of Oslo. They will also visit the Hartvig Nissen School, where the hugely successful Norwegian TV programme Skam was filmed. The couple will meet the stars and producers of Skam to hear more about the series.

A palace spokesperson said: "The four-day tour will also include time learning more about what makes Scandinavian culture so unique, from attitudes towards young people and mental health in schools, to the importance of being active and spending time outdoors, whatever the temperature may be.

"The Duke and Duchess are keen to experience a taste of the Scandinavian way of life for themselves, and to see how people of all generations battle the elements to make the most of their surroundings, whether ice-skating in Stockholm's local parks, or skiing off-piste in the hills that surround Oslo." They added: "The UK's links with each country are extensive, and Their Royal Highnesses are looking forward to building a lasting friendship with the people of both Sweden and Norway."